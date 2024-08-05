Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,693. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

