Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXSL

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BXSL opened at $29.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $32.67.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 82.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $979,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 130,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.