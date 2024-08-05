Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The business had revenue of C$145.20 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

