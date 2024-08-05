Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$85.00 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$82.50 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.00.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$78.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$63.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

