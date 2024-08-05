Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $91.07 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $91.07 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.36216443 USD and is down -13.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $8,861,761.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bone ShibaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

