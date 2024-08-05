Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $32.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $581.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.15. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,230 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $38,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,230 shares of company stock valued at $853,331. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

