Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 4,500 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,234,006.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $175,770.00.
  • On Monday, May 20th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $174,817.28.
  • On Thursday, May 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,205 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $342,640.80.

Shares of Braze stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Braze by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Braze by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Braze by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

