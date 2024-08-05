BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.08

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 200406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth $6,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
