Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BRX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.7 %

BRX opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067,135 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after buying an additional 394,158 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,209 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,978,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

