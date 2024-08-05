Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $138.53. Approximately 12,318,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 32,109,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.08.

The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

