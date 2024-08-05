Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target at $143.85

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCBGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.25.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $105.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

