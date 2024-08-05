Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $42.00

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVH. JMP Securities cut their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.
EVH stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.
