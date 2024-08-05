Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Price Target at $42.60

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 34,876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after buying an additional 1,291,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

