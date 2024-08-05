Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 4.6 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $152.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.73. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

