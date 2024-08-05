Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.11

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 140996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.