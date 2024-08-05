C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 2,054,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,168,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

C3.ai Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 541.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

