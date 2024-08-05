Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Carl Russo Sells 25,000 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CALX traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.13. 700,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Calix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

