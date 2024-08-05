Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 285 ($3.67) price objective on the stock.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
Shares of LON:TKO opened at GBX 170 ($2.19) on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.74. The company has a market capitalization of £495.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,307.69 and a beta of 2.09.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
