Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 285 ($3.67) price objective on the stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TKO opened at GBX 170 ($2.19) on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.74. The company has a market capitalization of £495.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,307.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.