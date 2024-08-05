Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.50.

TSE:CPX opened at C$42.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

