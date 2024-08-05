Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Capital Product Partners Stock Up 1.0 %
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Product Partners stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.91% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.
