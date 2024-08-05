Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 169,467 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,724,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,294,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.91. 5,201,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

