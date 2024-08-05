Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,300,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $10,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,390,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,014,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.
Shares of Carvana stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.31. 6,133,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 3.37.
Several analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
