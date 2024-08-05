Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $202.67 and last traded at $196.04, with a volume of 1791447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.79.

The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CBOE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock worth $2,170,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 258,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.75.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.