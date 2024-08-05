Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.15

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.15 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70), with a volume of 22448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.80 ($0.74).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.60. The firm has a market cap of £36.16 million, a P/E ratio of -392.86 and a beta of -0.02.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.