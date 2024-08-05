Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.38.

CLS opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Celestica by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

