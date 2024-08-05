CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.67.

CGI Stock Down 2.3 %

CGI stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. CGI has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CGI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CGI by 9,916.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

