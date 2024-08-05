CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.25.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$151.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a one year low of C$129.00 and a one year high of C$160.40.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

