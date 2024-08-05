Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $50.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 509,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,477. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $6,838,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 77,575 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $2,335,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

