Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 9.7%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.54. 600,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,595,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

