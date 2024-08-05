Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Children’s Place stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 287,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,910. Children’s Place has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 233.44% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Children’s Place by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

