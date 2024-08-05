Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,752. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,594 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.