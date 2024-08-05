Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.11.

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $135.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

