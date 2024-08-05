Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.11.
CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
CHDN opened at $135.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.
