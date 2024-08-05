CIBC Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortis from C$58.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.17.

Shares of FTS opened at C$59.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$49.82 and a 1 year high of C$59.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 700 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

