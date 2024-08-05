Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85.

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $348,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,514 shares of company stock worth $1,295,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,785 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cimpress by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

