Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.07. The stock had a trading volume of 317,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,028. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.03. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 143,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 323.5% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.