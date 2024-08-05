Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 292,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

