Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $274.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $274.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.13 and a 200 day moving average of $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $246.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,371,000 after acquiring an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 810,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

