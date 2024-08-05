Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $326,997.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $326,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,716.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.00, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWAN. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 183,899 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 649.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

