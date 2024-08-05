CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank raised their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. CNX Resources has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $27.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,200,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.