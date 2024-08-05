Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $7.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Codexis by 674.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 57.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 72.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 1,444.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $232.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.12. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

