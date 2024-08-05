Coinbase Global’s (COIN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.27.

COIN traded down $14.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.47. 18,691,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,307,071. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total value of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,716.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,601 shares of company stock valued at $56,091,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,851 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,761 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 651.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,584 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 53,174 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

