Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.35. 60,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $140.52.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

