Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 10.8 %

LODE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Comstock

In other news, CEO Corrado Degasperis acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,340,000 shares of company stock worth $523,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of Comstock as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

