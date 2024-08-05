Conduit’s (CRE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 675 ($8.68) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.13) to GBX 720 ($9.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.94) to GBX 700 ($9.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CRE stock opened at GBX 526 ($6.77) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 511.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 499.91. Conduit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.32 ($5.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.60 ($7.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £825.71 million, a PE ratio of 565.59 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,118.28%.

In related news, insider Neil David Eckert bought 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 539 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £5,282.20 ($6,794.70). In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £94,320 ($121,327.50). Also, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 539 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £5,282.20 ($6,794.70). 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

