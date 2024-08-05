Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 422 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

CHK traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $71.01. 1,197,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

