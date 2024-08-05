Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

NASDAQ:BSMU traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

