Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,092 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 131.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,833 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 783.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,854 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 303,148 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,560,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,665,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

