Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 548 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.01. 1,692,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,763. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.75 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

