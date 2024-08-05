Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Nintendo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,524. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 20.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

