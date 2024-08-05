Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $499,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 319.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 326,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,823. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

